Intinti Gruhalaxmi 31st March 2021 Written Update: Prem requests Vandana to stay with Shruthi – Tellyexpress

Intinti Gruhalaxmi 31st March 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

Episode starts with Shruthi feels broken with her Dad’s death and she begs him to wakeup for her. Vandana calls Prem and Inform him that Sastry is no more. Prem asks how it happened. Vandana says Shruthi told me last night he was guilty for ruining Shruthi life and morning Shruthi went to give him coffee but he is already died. Tulasi asks what happened who is dead. Prem says Shruthi father is no more Mom. Tulasi feels bad for Shruthi position and she says let’s go to Shruthi place. Prem agrees.

Tulasi, Prem, Mohan and Madhavi visits Shruthi place. Tulasi tries to console her. Shruthi breaksdown in Tulasi arms. Vandana and Madhavi feels for Shruthi state. Shruthi cries saying pain is written in her fate. Prem says stay strong Shruthi because your pain is paining us. Shruthi says their is nothing left in my life except pain, don’t know how to live in this darkness. Tulasi says life is mix of happiness and Sadness, your Dad left you that doesn’t mean you don’t have any life, you have to cross this phase for your better life and never think you’re alone because you have us.

Prem says he is feeling for Shruthi state. Vandana says true, she is so sensitive and her Dad’s death is paining her. Prem asks Vandana to stay with Shruthi until they decides something for Shruthi. Vandana says she is my childhood friend so I will stay with her, you don’t need to mention it specially, I won’t leave her in this pain, I will take care Shruthi. Prem thanks her.

Gayathri goes to Ankita place. Ankita asks how are you mom. Gayathri says not good, I came here after knowing what Prem did, what if Ashwin take revenge from Prem and your family? Your brother is ruining his life for that girl. Ankita says why you feel it will happen. Gayathri says now also they went to console Shruthi. Prem asks what she want them to do. Gayathri says come to home, I don’t want you to face problems. Abhi and Ankita says situations won’t degrade so don’t worry.

Tulasi thinks about her past moments with Shruthi. Ramulamma asks what are you thinking, why you looks sad. Tulasi says I’m feeling bad for Shruthi. Prem asks Tulasi to give food to Shruthi. Tulasi packs the lunch box and Prem about to take the lunch but Anasuya stops him and asks him to leave Shruthi.

Tulasi says Shruthi is alone and she needs someone’s support and Prem is supporting her as friend, what’s his mistake? Why you’re stopping him. Anasuya says you’re reason for Prem behaviour, we know how cruel that Ashwin is and he may take revenge from us once he gets released so stay away from Shruthi. Tulasi says we have to think about Shruthi not Ashwin. Anasuya says so you don’t value my words? Don’t send food to her and whose money you guys are spending. Tulasi says don’t forget I’m also working.

Anasuya says you’re changed and talking about your salary and you don’t get lesson until we make you resign that job. Tulasi says stop creating scene and she sends Prem. Anasuya angrily goes to Nandu and tells How Tulasi is supporting Prem and Shruthi, this may bring new problems to us. Lasya says Tulasi is changed from the moment she started earning. Anasuya says true, she don’t have any value for me. Nandu says Tulasi is spending her money than what’s your problem.

Precap – Rohit gives new responsibility to Tulasi. Lasya asks Nandu to asks Tulasi to resign the job.

