ENTERTAINMENT

Intinti Gruhalaxmi 5th April 2021 Written Update: Nandu feels jealousy with Tulasi income

Avatar
By
Posted on
Intinti Gruhalaxmi 5th April 2021 Written Update: Nandu feels jealousy with Tulasi income

Intinti Gruhalaxmi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Shruthi denies to take Mohan and Madhavi help. Nandu receives low paycheck than he calls company to know why his salary is reduced. Accountant says these days everyone is doing work from home and Manager asked me to pay half amounts to everyone that’s why I followed his suggestions. Nandu says not even half salary is credited in my account.

Accountant says your involvement is decreased in project because of your recent health issue that’s why Manager may cut your salary. Nandu questions saying company never gave extra salary to me when I worked for extra hours than how can you cut my salary when I can’t work because of my health. Accountant says please talk with Manager and one suggestion their is already bad opinion about you at office so it’s risky for your job if you create any scene. Nandu feels frustrated.

Mallikarjun handovers Salary cheque to Tulasi and she feels elated seeing 3.5lakhs cheque. Parandamayya asks why she is getting tears. Tulasi says I never get more than 15k while working at school but today I got salary for working at Rohit Company and I couldn’t believe my eyes while seeing this amount and she happily shows that cheque to Parandamayya. Nandu and Lasya overhears their convo. Parandamayya says this cheque is answer to people who mocked you. Tulasi says don’t know about others but this cheque increased my confidence to achieve new things. Parandamayya says you can achieve everything and he calls kids to see their Mom’s salary cheque.

Prem and Divya feels happy seeing the cheque. Divya says she never expected this much salary. Tulasi says some of the amount is Bonus for my service to company. Prem tells he is proud of her. Anasuya says anyone can get these type of low salaries. Parandamayya says its double payment than Nandu salary. Anasuya says who knows when she lost the job. Parandamayya scolds his wife for her negativity and asks why can’t you notice Tulasi capability? She raised more than our son to get good salary. Nandu angrily says you never praised me when I get lakhs of salary but why you’re celebrating this small issue.

Prem says Mom proved to everyone that she can earn and you have to feel happy for it but why you’re talking in this way. Nandu says I’m the one who take care of this family but I never get this respect from you guys and I don’t know why you’re giving respect the her and your Mom kept this meeting to lower my value.

Prem says don’t show your jealousy Dad. Abhi and Ankita supports Nandu and fights with Prem. Tulasi asks Prem to leave the topic. Nandu says Tulasi is trying to increase her value by reducing my value. Everyone leaves to their rooms. Lasya goes to Nandu room and instigates him against Tulasi. Nandu says I just want her to achieve her dreams that’s why I allowed her to work.

Lasya says open your eyes and show your capacity to your family. Nandu says you’re right, I will prove to family members that I’m great by earning more than Tulasi. Lasya feels happy thinking her plan got successful. Tulasi about to tear the cheque thinking issue at home but Parandamayya stops her saying it’s recognization for your hard work. Tulasi says what’s the need of it when Nandu is not happy.

Episode ends.

Precap – Nandu plans to start business. Rohit tells to Tulasi that he will help Nandu financially for his business.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
676
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
659
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
659
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
647
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
625
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
617
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
611
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
541
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
518
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
518
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top