Intinti Gruhalaxmi 7th May 2021 Written Update: Nandu decides to fulfill Divya’s wish after reading her diary

Episode starts with Anasuya scolds Divya for going to terrace. Prem and Nandu stops Anasuya and Nandu asks Divya what happened to her. Divya tells them she don’t know how she went upstairs. Nandu asks Tulasi to make Divya sleep in her room. Later Bhagya tells to Nandu that something is wrong with Divya behaviour so it’s better if we take her to psychiatrist. Nandu agrees to take Divya to Psychiatrist.

Next day Nandu and Tulasi takes Divya to Psychiatrist. Doctor asks various questions. Divya tells to her about the regular dream of her parents separation which is paining her. Doctor asks her to wait outside than she informs to Nandu and Tulasi that Divya is suffering with bipolar disorder who feels lonely and depressed for small things and these people may search ways to end their life when they feel pain. Tulasi asks how to treat her. Doctor asks them to observe Divya activities regularly. Nandu asks for perminant solution. Doctor says perminant solution is in your hands, clear her doubts and become her support because she is distressed with your divorce. Nandu and Tulasi agrees.

Tulasi tells to Divya that she can share any problem with her and maybe I failed to understand you. Divya says it’s not your mistake, I’m the one who didn’t take your suggestions and from now onwards I will try to understand you. Tulasi says I’m facing many problems because of lack of studies so I don’t want you to face those problems. Divya says she will try to become first class student. Tulasi says you have to learn from situations too and you must have confidence to face anything in life. Divya asks from where she get that confidence. Tulasi says it’s inside you and you must be strong to face everything. Divya agrees and sleeps.

Tulasi goes out from Divya room seeing Nandu. Nandu goes to Divya and blames himself as a reason for her condition and thinks he can’t bear if anything to her than he notices Divya diary and reads it to know his Daughter is not liking his current changes and missing his old self and how she wanted his Dad reunion with Tulasi and he reads how she decides to leave Doctor course seeing his financial condition. Nandu feels emotional after knowing how much Divya loves him and he decides to fulfill her wish by making her join in medicine course. Nandu goes to Tulasi and tells her Divya is affecting because of our issues so let’s keep those issues between us. Tulasi says you’re trying to hide mistake but not thinking to resolve it. Nandu says stop arguing with me. Tulasi says you have to change and stop blaming me for everything.

Episode ends.

Precap – Sasikala threatens Nandu for money.

