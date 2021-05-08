Intinti Gruhalaxmi 8th May 2021 Written Update:

Intinti Gruhalaxmi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Tulasi says you’re not thinking for solution of the problem, you’re just increasing it. Nandu says you won’t change and stop arguing with me. Tulasi says you’re the one who needs to change. Nandu asks what change she us expecting in him. Tulasi says youre just blaming me without knowing where mistake happened, we have to correct the mistake by mutual understanding but you want me to adjust in your way. Nandu looks on.

Abhi reaches to home and calls Ankita to get him coffee. Ankita tells him she is getting ready than she comes to him asks what happened to is interview. Abhi lowly said he couldn’t get it. Ankita tries to encourage him telling he may get job in another hospital. Gayathri scolds Abhi for attending the interview of junior doctor post at her husband’s rival company. Ankita says Abhi don’t know it’s our enemy hospital so don’t blame him.

Gayathri says I want you guys to went foreign for further studies but you’re denying. Abhi says he won’t take her help. Gayathri asks if he is planning to ruin their prestige by begging jobs. Abhi says it’s honour of earning. Gayathri tells him he and his family don’t know about prestige. Abhi leaves saying he will never take her help. Gayathri says why Abhi is not understanding. Ankita says you’re worried for your prestige more than our future. Gayathri says she is trying to hurt Abhi’s ego to make him agree for foreign studies. Ankita says it’s not the way. Gayathri says I’m doing for your good so make him agree for higher studies. Ankita agrees.

Nandu thinks about money from client and he calls Raju about it. Raju tells him they can get it in 24 hours. Bhagya asks if he is thinking for Sasikala interest. Nandu says he is thinking about Divya fee money. Bhagya reminds him Sasikala may kill him if he fails to repay Sasikala interest, that time Sasikala calls him and reminds that he needs to pay interest in 2days. Nandu agrees. Bhagya says Divya can study medicine next year too so pay the interest to Sasikala. Nandu says he knows what to do and leaves from that place telling his Daughter will study medicine this year itself. Tulasi thinks for Divya. Parandamayya advices her to do something for Divya.

Next day Nandu feels happy when he get the money from client. Bhagya asks him to pay the interest to Sasikala first. Nandu says he can think about Sasikala later. Tulasi too advices him to take Sasikala matter seriously. Nandu asks her to stop giving advices to him and asks her to make Divya ready. Tulasi asks Divya to get ready. Divya asks for what. Tulasi informs her that her Dad arranged the money for her medical seat and she asks Divya to get ready. Divya happily agrees. Bhagya calls Sasikala and informs her Nandu intentions. Sasikala gets angry and tells to Bhagya that she knows what she have to do.

Nandu calls Divya and asks if she is ready. Divya happily goes out and thanks her Dad for fulfilling her dream. They are about to leave but Sasikala enters with her Men and questions where are they going. Nandu tells her they are going to get admission in medical college for Divya. Sasikala says it’s good and asks him if he forget about her interest. Nandu tells her he want to pay Divya’s fee first. Sasikala gets angry.

Episode ends.

Precap – Family members worried about Divya dissaperarance. Nandu scolds Tulasi.