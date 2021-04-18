Introduction to Fan Tokens – The Future Currency in Sports Industry

Soccer followers are all the time searching for a brand new strategy to have extra enjoyable with their favourite sport. They could take part in fantasy soccer, or watch video games collectively at bars and eating places. The following factor they may need to attempt is Fan Tokens (FT). FTs may be bought by individuals who love the sport of soccer in addition to bitcoin holders worldwide. This text will clarify how FTs work, together with what they’re and the way they differ from cash.

What are Fan Tokens

Fan tokens are new fungible utility tokens which are created by sports activities groups and different organizations to reward followers, present entry to unique content material or experiences, or elevate funds.

The tokens present its proprietor the voting proper on unique membership polls comparable to equipment designs, coaching floor names or choosing charity initiatives. It’s just like a membership card offering followers with unique rewards, together with particular VIP entry and therapy for occasions.

The concept is that these fan tokens may be bought on secondary markets for revenue if the workforce turns into extra widespread. Fan tokens give followers a strategy to spend money on their favourite workforce with out having any fairness possession of the group itself. The success of this sort of token will rely on how many individuals need it within the first place and what its utility worth is relative to different cryptocurrencies comparable to bitcoin.

How Fan Tokens are Issued

Fan tokens are issued by socios.com platform in collaboration with sports activities groups. Chiliz ($CHZ) is an Ethereum primarily based utility token that serves because the unique digital forex for socios.com platform. It’s the solely forex that can be utilized to purchase fan tokens.

Well-known soccer golf equipment like Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Manchester Metropolis, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), AS Roma and Galatasaray have partnered with socios.com to launch their very own fan tokens. It’s reported that Barcelona ($BAR) bought 600,000 tokens in lower than two hours and generated $1.3 Million.

Methods to Purchase Fan Tokens

Fan Tokens may be purchased on the Socios.com app utilizing $CHZ. A few of the well-known fan tokens like $ACM of AC Milan, $JUV of Juventus and others can be found on Binance Alternate platform. If you’re nonetheless on the sting and haven’t invested in cryptocurrency but, fan tokens is one of the simplest ways to begin your crypto buying and selling. Binance is an efficient platform and pleasant for newbies to get you began simply.