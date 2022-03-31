Investigators begin collecting details of the helicopter crash that killed five people north of Melbourne

As a new day approaches the rugged terrain of Mount Disappointment, transportation security investigators will take over from police and begin to find out why a helicopter crashed there yesterday, resulting in the deaths of all five people.

Late on Thursday, more than 10 hours after the helicopter that had been part of the convoy of two went missing, police confirmed that four passengers and a pilot were all killed.

As the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigation continues and more details emerge, here’s what we already know about the tragic accident.

Who was on the flight?

Four men and a woman were among those killed in Thursday’s accident.

The woman was a 50-year-old man from Inverloch, and the man was a 73-year-old man from Cheltenham, 32-year-old Albert Park, as well as …