Investing in China: Asset manager shares ‘safer way’ to play China tech stocks – CNBC

Shares of Chinese internet giants have taken a beating since regulators in Beijing tightened scrutiny over the sector.

Stocks of Alibaba, Baidu and Meituan have all fallen this year.

The regulatory clampdown also resulted in the suspension of the high profile initial public offering of Ant Group, Alibaba’s finance affiliate, which would have been the world’s biggest IPO.

Jian Shi Cortesi, investment director at asset management firm GAM, said Wednesday during CNBC’s PRO Talks with Sri Jegarajah that the regulatory overhang will delay the potential earnings of tech companies.

Still, she says there’s a “much safer way” to stay invested in China’s financial technology space.

