Investors at odds on how to read the tech rout – The Australian Financial Review

“If I think about the macroeconomic backdrop for tech stocks – we had a number of years where falling bond yields provided a tailwind and there were really supportive conditions,” Mr Gerrish said. “But the headwinds going forward are that yields are likely to rise and interest rates will grind higher.”

Other fund managers, however, are viewing the sell-off in tech as an opportunity to buy the dip, embracing the volatility that is rocking markets.

“What we’ve seen in the last six to 12 months is that every time there’s a pullback in the market, it appears to get bought back very aggressively,” said portfolio manager at Cyan Investment Management, Dean Fergie.

“A lot of these companies are trading at as much as 50 per cent off their recent highs, so they are looking pretty attractive.”

Indeed, the ASX All Technology Index is down nearly 20 per cent over the past month, dragged lower by heavy losses from last year’s market darlings.

The index’s largest weighting, Afterpay, is down almost 50 per cent since this time last month, while other significant constituents such as Xero, down 23 per cent, and WiseTech Global, down 25 per cent, have also struggled.

But the chief investment officer of Munro Partners, Nick Griffin, remains optimistic, viewing technology as one of the best sectors to have exposure to. “If tech keeps selling off, it creates a great opportunity as it’s one of the best places to be in the medium term,” he said.

“The fundamentals for a lot of these companies haven’t changed – if anything, they’ve actually gotten better – so it’s a great opportunity to buy some of these long-term winners at a lower price.”

Mr Griffin concluded the sell-off is a natural outcome of the broadening economic recovery. “There’s opportunities in other sectors arising, so naturally investors are selling tech and buying into other areas in the short-term,” he said.

“While the volatility caused by this rotation will exist in the short term, we still believe the earnings of these tech names will continue to grow, so provided you don’t pay too much for them, it should still be a good place to be in the medium to long term.”

