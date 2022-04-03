Investors continue to monitor government weakening and are upbeat about 2023

Christina Kirchner at Work in Congress for 40 Years of the Malvinas. The President made another act in ESMA. NA photo

The disbursements made by the IMF at the end of March made it possible to hide the poor performance of the Central Bank on the foreign exchange front at the beginning of the year. In the first quarter, the market intervention ended with a negative balance of USD 200 million, a sharp contrast with the USD 2,000 million accumulated in the same period of 2021. This time the high international prices of the crop are also not allowed. Deposit the currency in the beginning.

However, net reserves increased after the disclosure of USD 9.8 billion by the Monetary Fund. Beyond the noise before the settlement, the dollar ended the quarter practically…