Investors cry after seeing Paytm Share, even today it fell, where will it stop? – Paytm Stock Slumps to make a new 52 Week Low Know the Share Market Latest Update tutd

The continuous decline in the shares of Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications continues. On Tuesday, the company’s shares closed at Rs 543.90 with a fall of 3.79 per cent on the BSE. This fall in Paytm shares came at a time when the domestic equity benchmark Sensex closed at 57,989.30 points, up 696.81 points, or 1.22 per cent, on Tuesday.

52-Week’s New Take

The stock of Paytm had fallen at a level of Rs 541 during the day’s trading. This is the all time low of this stock. The share of Paytm on BSE closed at Rs 565.35 on Monday. After Tuesday’s fall, the company’s market cap fell to Rs 35,273.23 crore.

Investors have suffered huge losses

The stock of Paytm was listed in the stock market in November last year. Since the listing, the company’s stock has been continuously declining. The share of Paytm has lost 74 percent from its issue price. In such a situation, those who invested money in this stock at the time of IPO have suffered huge losses. If a person would have been allotted shares under Paytm’s IPO, then he would have suffered a loss of Rs 9.636.60 per lot so far.

And how much will this stock fall?

If you have invested money in this stock then you must be wondering to what level this stock will fall. Dr. Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, ShareIndia said, “Paytm stock is witnessing a steady decline due to negative sentiment and it may fall to 500-450 in the near term. So this stock should be ignored.

Sensex closed sharply

After the end of the day’s trading, the BSE Sensex closed at 57,989.30 with a gain of 696.81 points (1.22 per cent). On the same lines, NSE Nifty rose by 197.90 points (1.16 per cent) to 17,315.50 points.

read this also