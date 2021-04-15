Invicta FC acquired by Anthem Sports & Entertainment, finds new home on AXS TV

Invicta Combating Championships (Invicta FC) – the world’s premier all-women combined martial arts promotion – introduced in the present day it has been acquired by Anthem Sports activities & Leisure Inc, a globally built-in media firm creating content material for passionate communities, whose properties embrace AXS TV, Combat Community, IMPACT Wrestling, and Recreation+ amongst others. Followers can stay up for all kinds of Invicta occasions, together with world championship struggle nights, the favored Phoenix Sequence© tournaments, tentpole pay-per-view occasions plus behind the scenes shoulder programming.

Invicta FC was based in 2012 by skilled fight sports activities government Shannon Knapp. During the last 9 years, the promotion has modified the face of MMA. Knapp has promoted over 400 fights throughout Invicta’s 46 all-women occasions that includes – and sometimes discovering – a who’s who of the best fighters of all time together with Rose Namajunas, Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino and Amanda Nunes.

Knapp will be part of Anthem’s government crew as a senior member of the Sports activities Media Group, and can proceed to spearhead Invicta FC because it strikes into an thrilling new period as a part of the Anthem household.

She mentioned: “This can be a enormous second for Invicta and for girls within the sport. Invicta FC was based to offer feminine combined martial artists a platform the place they might compete and show the doubters mistaken. Now, as a part of the Anthem portfolio and with exhibits on nationwide tv for the primary time, Invicta’s platform will likely be larger than ever, and extra folks may have the chance to see the world’s elite feminine athletes compete. With Anthem’s backing, it’s going to be simpler than ever for our followers to catch all of the Invicta motion and for brand new followers to seek out out precisely why Invicta is likely one of the world’s most fun struggle promotions.”

Ed Nordholm, the Chief Company Officer of Anthem Sports activities & Leisure and the President of its Sports activities Media Group mentioned: “We’re very excited to amass this uniquely positioned MMA promotion, including a brand new content material pillar to our fight sports activities portfolio as a part of our general technique to remodel Anthem into a number one world content material firm. What Shannon has completed with Invicta is likely one of the sport’s nice success tales. She’s going to play an important position as a senior member on the Anthem government crew and as a shareholder in Anthem, and we stay up for serving to her take Invicta to new heights.”

Invicta FC occasions will likely be broadcast dwell on the Anthem-owned AXS TV and Combat Community. Invicta FC 44 will happen Friday, Could 21. It would function a world championship struggle and be broadcast dwell on AXS TV in the US and on Combat Community in Canada. The occasion will likely be out there digitally to Invicta’s many followers exterior of North America together with AXS’s digital property AXS TV NOW.

Frank Tanki, the Common Supervisor of AXS TV, mentioned: “AXS TV has an incredible legacy of supporting MMA beneath its AXS Fights model and Invicta will likely be a centerpiece of our AXS Fights programming.”

Because the world emerges from the pandemic, Anthem plans to steadily enhance the variety of Invicta FC exhibits throughout AXS TV, digital streaming platforms and standalone pay-per-view supercards. Along with broadcasting dwell occasions that includes present Invicta headliners together with Alesha Zappitella, Pam Sorenson and Pearl Gonzalez, Anthem may even have a good time Invicta’s wealthy legacy with common programming showcasing Invicta’s historic fights and unique shoulder programming on fighters’ background and existence.

The acquisition contains Invicta FC’s widespread Phoenix Sequence© model.

“The Phoenix Sequence is the fastest-paced format in MMA,” Knapp mentioned. “For individuals who’ll be witnessing it for the primary time, it’s an intense rapid-fire occasion the place eight athletes compete throughout one grueling night time. The quarter and semifinal bouts include a single spherical – giving fighters not more than 5 minutes to both win and advance within the match or crash out in defeat. The 2 victorious semifinalists then go toe-to-toe that very same night time in a 3, five-minute spherical finale match, with the winner being topped match champion.”

Tanki added: “Invicta’s Phoenix Sequence is the right format for dwell tv. It combines hard-hitting fight sport with the kind of compelling, fly-on-the-wall storytelling paying homage to the perfect of dwell actuality TV. I’m very excited a wider fanbase will get the prospect to take pleasure in this modern struggle night time for the primary time on AXS.”