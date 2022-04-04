Invincible Mbappe beat Lorient’s PSG

PARIS (AFP) – Kylian Mbappe scored twice and scored for Neymar and Lionel Messi as Paris Saint-Germain moved closer to the Ligue 1 title after beating Lorient 5-1 at home on Sunday.

After three losses in four games and a Champions League exit before the international break, PSG started the season with a crushing victory over the Parc des Princes.

Messi and Mbappe combined put Neymar on 12 minutes for the opening goal as Brazil scored for just the sixth time in another injury-ridden campaign.

Mbappe doubled the advantage with a clean finish inside the near post, but Terem Mophie gave Lorient early hope after the second half…