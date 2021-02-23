Iowa State vs. Baylor Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa State Cyclone vs. Boiler Bears Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Iowa State vs. Boiler Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 23

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Location: Farrell Center, Waco, TX

Network: ESPN +

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Iowa State (2-16) vs. Boiler (17-0) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Visit BetMGM

Why will Iowa State win

The Cyclones actually played Baylor almost well for the first time. The Bears are destroying everyone, but Iowa State was shot fairly well and held the tempo down in a 76–65 loss in early January.

A moral win matters for basketball at AIIMS this year.

However this is what Iowa State does. It is capable of keeping most of the game form completely out of hand, it is a good rebounding team at times, and …

Why Baylor will win

uh oh.

Baylor has not been able to play since 2 February. It’s relaxed, it’s ready, and it’s about getting everything home at home after a lengthy layoff against a team that can’t really, really, really shoot well.

Sure, Cyclone is not bad at keeping most games brutally ugly, but they are not going to hit 40% off the field, having only done once in the last eight games.

If you can’t score 80 against Baylor, don’t bother showing up. but …

What is going to happen

Iowa State will appear, but it hasn’t hit 80 since the opener, and it’s not even Abel to get past 77. Now it is about participating in a discussion.

Bears were roaring before the break, and now they are going to withdraw their offensive grooves after the first ten minutes. They will not be able to slow down Iowa State that will pull away with a big run.

Iowa State vs. Boiler Prediction, Line

Boiler 82, Iowa State 60

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Boiler-23, O / U: 147

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 1.5

Must see rating: 2

