Iowa vs Michigan college basketball game preview

Iowa Hawkies vs. Michigan Wolverines Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Iowa vs Michigan Broadcasting

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Location: Chrysler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Network: ESPN

Iowa (17-6) vs. Michigan (16-1) Game Preview

Why Iowa will win

The Hawkeyes changed it a few weeks ago, not that they have been overwhelmingly consistent at just the right time.

They rely a bit more on the defensive side than being a high-flying offense around the 80s and 90s and being a wee bit more controlled. There are a few too many turnovers, but Iowa dropped four of the last five teams to less than 40% from the field after that full five times prior to that year, and…

The offense can still score. Iowa is still third in scoring overall, averaging 86 points throughout the game, O still rolls the ball very well, and has the firepower to retain a Michigan team that will last the full 40 minutes. An even more efficient attack.

Actually, Iowa is built for it, and it is improving.

Why will michigan win

Michigan is a machine.

It could still regain momentum after a few weeks off, but it showed against Ohio State that everything was working again.

After playing three games in a month, less than 47% of his shots were killed, and then in 92-87 fun at Ohio State, everything worked out when needed on the road. The Wolverines are getting stronger and stronger than the three, and that’s a really big deal against the Buckeyes.

Michigan may have the Big Ten’s best field goal defense, but Ohio State talked about everything on and off the field. Hence …

What is going to happen

Iowa would be great from the field, it would keep adding on just about everything from the outside, and Michigan would do more. It will not be a walk in the park for the Wolverines, but they will continue to find their way to the basket and stay warm on the line.

Iowa vs Michigan prediction, line

Michigan 84, Iowa 78

Row: Michigan-4, RPM: 156.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must see rating: 6.5

