Iowa vs Michigan college basketball game preview

Iowa Hawkies vs. Michigan Wolverines Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Iowa vs Michigan Broadcasting

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Location: Chrysler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Network: ESPN

Iowa (17-6) vs. Michigan (16-1) Game Preview

Why will iowa win

The Hawkeyes changed it a few weeks ago, not that they were just overwhelmingly consistent at just the right time.

They were almost a high-flying offense in the 80s and 90s, relying a bit more on the defensive side and being a little more controlled. There are a lot of turnovers, but Iowa has held four of the last five teams to less than 40% from the field, five times in a full year before that, and…

The offense can still score. Iowa is still third in scoring overall, averaging 86 points throughout the game, O still rolls the ball very well, and has the firepower with a Michigan team that will keep coming for the full 40 minutes. An even more efficient attack.

Actually, Iowa is built for it, and it is improving.

Why will michigan win

Michigan is a machine.

It can still get back to gaining momentum after a few weeks of vacation, but it showed against Ohio State that everything is working again.

After playing three games in a month, less than 47% of his shots were killed, and then in 92-87 fun at Ohio State, everything worked when needed on the road. The Wolverines are getting stronger and stronger than the three, and that’s a really big deal against the Buckeyes.

Michigan may have the Big Ten’s best field goal defense, but Ohio State talked about everything on and off the field. Hence …

What is going to happen

Iowa would be great from the field, it would keep adding just about everything from the outside, and Michigan would do more. It won’t be a walk in the park for the Wolverines, but they continue to find their way to the basket and stay warm on the line.

Iowa vs Michigan prediction, line

Michigan 84, Iowa 78

Row: Michigan-4, RPM: 156.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must see rating: 6.5

