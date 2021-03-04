Iowa vs Nebraska College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa Hawkies vs. Nebraska Cornhushers Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Iowa vs Nebraska Broadcasting

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Location: Carver-Hawke Arena, Iowa City, IA

Network: BTN

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Iowa (18-7) vs. Nebraska (7-17) Game Preview

Why will Nebraska win

Well look who’s late to have a little fun?

The Huskers are assured of a losing season, but they are doing a great job of spoiling things for others with wins over Minnesota and the Razors. What is happening right? Suddenly, they are making everything off the field, connecting 52% of their four shots or more on three of the last four games.

And how are they doing it? Movement of the ball. This team is available to help. When they come in with 16 or more, shoot well, and they win the game and / or. Iowa’s defense does not force mistakes and does nothing to stop the trio – Nebraska will have to get an extra pass for an open shot from the outside. However…

Why Iowa will win

Nebraska may be shooting well, but even if it doesn’t, it doesn’t matter.

With a stormy win at Ohio State the Hawkeyes are doing a great job of boosting the offense, from their strongest performance of the season.

The offense has been terrible for a full year, but now the defense is stepping up. It is good at keeping teams down to three and it is only able to overcome the opposition’s good shooting days by engaging in shootouts.

What is going to happen

Nebraska will remain in the game against a flat Iowa team that is not going to Bonn sooner than three, and then they will start leaving.

The hookers would not have the firepower or stability to put them on a run with big plays inside and outside of Iowa.

Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, line

Iowa 81, Nebraska 67

Row: Iowa-16.5, O / U: 151.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2.5

