Iowa vs Nebraska College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa Hawkies vs. Nebraska Cornhawkers Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Iowa vs Nebraska Broadcasting

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

Network: BTN

Iowa (18-7) vs. Nebraska (7-17) Game Preview

Why will Nebraska win

Well look who’s having a little fun?

The Huskers are assured of a losing season, but they are doing a great job of spoiling things for others with wins over Minnesota and the Razors. What is happening right? Suddenly, they are making everything off the field, connecting 52% of their four shots or more than three of the last four games.

And how are they doing it? Movement of the ball. This team is available to help. When they come in with 16 or more, shoot well, and they win the game and / or. Iowa’s defense does not force mistakes and does nothing to stop the trio – Nebraska will have to get an extra pass for an open shot from the outside. However…

Why Iowa will win

Nebraska may be shooting well, but even if it doesn’t, it doesn’t matter.

The Hawkeyes are doing a great job of advancing the offense with a stormy win at Ohio State, one of their strongest performances of the season.

The offense has been terrible for a full year, but now the defense is stepping up. It is good at keeping teams down to three and it is able to overcome good days of shooting from the opposition in just one shootout.

What is going to happen

Nebraska will remain in the game against a flat Iowa team that is not going through three as quickly, and then they will start leaving.

Once Lowa will not have the ability to keep going on a run with big plays inside and out.

Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, line

Iowa 81, Nebraska 67

Row: Iowa-16.5, O / U: 151.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2.5

