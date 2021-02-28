Iowa vs Ohio State College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Broadcasting

Date: Sunday, February 28

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Location: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Network: CBS

Iowa (17-7) vs. Ohio State (18-6) Game Preview

Why Iowa will win

There is no shame in losing to Michigan.

The Hawkeyes were shaken by the Wolverines, but whatever – which is now happening on a regular basis. Iowa won four straight games before a tough race, including an 89–85 fight against Ohio State.

The team’s makeup is to pull it off – it scores.

There is no problem out of the three, it is the norm to put in any kind of firing, and it is the best team in the Big Ten – and the second best in the country – when it comes to rebellion.

Ohio State does not generate steals and defensive takeaways, it makes way too much foul, and it has to be hot otherwise Iowa will handle the O’s.

Luckily for the Buckeyes…

Why would ohio state win

There is a killer from the Ohio State Territory.

Michigan State was able to slow down the Buckeye scoring machine, but it could have been an aberration. Even in the loss to Michigan – there is no shame in losing Michigan – Ohio State was lights out of the ground.

Ohio State was able to overcome a superb shooting day by Iowa, with shots made for a shot that included 14 made thrashers, but a 42–35 win on the boards set everyone apart.

The Buckeyes know how to adjust and adapt, and no matter how the games are happening, they just keep scoring.

What is going to happen

Ohio State has lost two straight, and now it’s about to rise and rock in a fun shootout. This will be another game between the two with the Hawkeyes playing in the 80s that will keep it off until the end.

Then, however, the Buckeyes would win on the boards and be very strong at the free throw line.

Iowa vs Ohio State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 84, Iowa 80

Line: Ohio State-3, RPM: 158.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

