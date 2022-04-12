Iowa weather forecast says tornadoes, hail possible Tuesday, April 12

According to the forecast, widespread thunderstorms are likely to occur in the plains from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning. National Weather Service.

Most of Iowa has increased or moderate to severe weather risk on Tuesday night at levels third and fourth, respectively, on the Weather Service’s five-level risk scale that ranges from 1 (marginal) to 5 (high) the risk of severe thunderstorms. gives the rate. This includes the potential for tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail the size of golf balls or larger.

The chance of a tornado increases after 5 p.m. in northwest Iowa and for the rest of Iowa overnight, according to the NWS, adding that the greatest likelihood of a “strong tornado” Tuesday morning is at Carol, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Algona and Mason City.

