LATEST

IPHB Goa Recruitment 2021 Application Form Group C100 Post

Posted on

Post Name: Fitter: Group C (Matron, Staff Nurse, Artist cum photographer, Junior Technician, Pharmacist, Steward, Recreational Therapist, Lower Division Clerk, Multitasking Staff) Vacancy at 100 posts.
brief information: Goa Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behavior Has issued Latest notification for IPHB Goa Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Group C (Matron, Staff Nurse, Artist cum Photographer, Junior Technician, Pharmacist, Steward, Entertainment Therapist, Lower Division Clerk, Multitasking Staff) Vacancy On 100 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website iphb.goa.gov.in 09/03/2021.

IPHB Goa Jobs Notification 2021 – Application Form Matron, Nurse, LDC, Photographer, Technician, Steward, MTS 100 Posts

Those candidates are interested in Psychiatry Institute and Human Behavior Goa later Can fill vacancy 2021 and all eligibility criteria IPHB Goa Notification Apply online before IPHB Goa Jobs 2021. Below is a brief description of the official notification of IPHB Goa. IPHB Goa application form 2021 age limit, educational qualification, other details IPHB Goa Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Group C Jobs at IPHB Goa How to apply are given below.

Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behavior Goa Recruitment 2021
IPHB Goa Group C Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have 10th, 12th class, degree, diploma, B.Sc or equivalent from a recognized board / university / institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 25/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 09/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Please go to the official notification.
pay scale

  • Group C (Matron, Staff Nurse, Artist cum Photographer, Junior Technician, Pharmacist, Steward, Entertainment Therapist, Lower Division Clerk, Multitasking Staff) Rupee. 18000-44900 / -.
Age Range
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Offline
  • Job Location: Goa.
IPHB Goa Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 100 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
908
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
834
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
728
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });