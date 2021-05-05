IPL-14 suspended, these 3 teams benefited the most

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the 14th season of IPL has been suspended due to the increasing havoc of Corona. The BCCI took this major decision after the Corona case came to the fore in SRH and DC on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, 2 cases of Corona were also reported in KKR. With the suspension of IPL, some teams are going to benefit a lot from this decision. For your information, let us tell you that in this season many teams were such that important players were injured. The teams also found it difficult to find their replacement due to the Quarantine Guidelines. If this season of IPL is restarted after a few months, then those teams can have their important players back. These 3 teams are Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Friends, for your information, let us know that Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul had gone out of the bio bubble after playing seven matches of IPL-14. Due to the operation of the appendix, he had to leave the tournament midway. He underwent surgery at a hospital in Mumbai. During this time, Rahul is unable to play in many matches.

Friends, let us tell you that DC has also benefited from the postponement. This team did well under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant. He did not let the lack of regular captain Shreyas Iyer feel. Shreyas suffered a shoulder injury during the ODI series against England. Their operation has been done. Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of IPL-14 due to this injury. But after the resumption of the IPL, he can join the team Delhi star spinner R Ashwin also left the IPL-14 in the middle. Ashwin’s family had Corona cases, due to which he had to take a break from the tournament. With the resumption of the IPL, he will be able to play the remaining 6 matches.

Friends, let us tell you that RR has benefited the most from the suspension of IPL-14. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes, fast bowler Jofra Archer were not part of the team. While Stokes withdrew from the tournament after being injured in the match against Punjab Kings, Archer was not available for the entire season. Friends, let us tell you that with the resumption of this season of IPL, these two players can join the team.