IPL 2021: Adam Jampa and Ken Richardson also withdrawn after Andrew Tye due to rising cases of Kovid-19

The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to be a participant withdrawal from 2021. Three Australian cricketers have determined to go away the event quickly inside two days amid rising instances of the Kovid-19 pandemic in India. After Rajasthan Royals Andrew Tye, Adam Jampa and Ken Richardson of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have additionally determined to go away IPL 2021 within the center. Cricket Australia has given details about this.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have three extra Australian cricketers within the type of Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian and Daniel Samms, who will stay connected to the group. There’ll nonetheless be 14 Australian cricketers in IPL 2021, together with massive names reminiscent of David Warner, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins.

