IPL 2021 adjourned sine die, flood of mimes on social media

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday, after a number of COVID-19 cases surfaced in its bio-bubble, amid an epidemic of cricket’s most glamorous and cash-rich event The relatively smooth race of one month was over. .

An emergency meeting was unanimously decided and will come into force with immediate effect. The board confirmed that all players would return to their families; Earlier in the day, it was revealed that Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi and Amit Mishra of Delhi Capital in Ahmedabad had tested positive.

The IPL said that the BCCI will make all efforts to ensure that the players involved in the event return safely to their homes. The IPL consists of stars from other countries in England, Australia and New Zealand.

In the previous match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers Varun Chakraborty and Sandeep Warrier tested positive with the ground staff at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This forced three teams – KKR, CSK and DC – to go into isolation. However, the detection of positive cases on Tuesday made it impossible for the league to continue.