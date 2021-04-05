ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2021 All Sponsors List: Star Sports Gets 18 Sponsors For Vivo IPL 2021

IPL 2021 All Sponsors List

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Vivo Ipl 2021 gas been tied in 18 sponsors and upon the hundred different advertisers over the multiple brands.

IPL 2021 Sponsors Categories of Advertiser

  • Financial Services
  • FMCG
  • Consumer Durables
  • Auto Telecom
  • Home Decor
  • Pay Wallets
  • Fantasy Sports
  • Beverages
  • Edtech

  • Havells
  • Garnier Men
  • I guess
  • Groww
  • Amazon prime
  • Mondelez
  • Vodafone-Idea
  • Thums Up
  • Asian Paints
  • Frooti
  • Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI)
  • Kamla Pasand
  • Bingo
  • Byju’s
  • Upstox
  • Just Dial
  • Dream11
  • Phone Pe

The Executive Vice President, Anil Jayaraj of Star Sports has given a statement “The response we git from the brands across the categories are detectable. Vivo IPL on star sports has been launched itself as a marquee marketing platform and we are also excited to work with the marketing brands or advertisers. We are working with the target of getting high engagement by offering and providing some unique and innovative ideas to the sponsors.”

Streaming Platform of Vivo Ipl:-

The Vivo Ipl 2021 will be telecasting Live on the star sports network and you can also watch it on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The limited Dugout will be seen back on Star Sports. The legends are gonna play their best for the cricket enthusiasts and to register the win on their name.

Date and timing of the Vivo IPL 2021:-

The Vivo Ipl 2021 will be watched from April 9 2021 from 7:30 pm in multiple languages.

The c-presenting sponsorship slot is set to be priced at Rs 110-125 crore whereas sponsorship costs rupees 65-70 crore. And if we talk about Star India they will be paid rupees 13.2 lakh just for the 10 seconds ad well rate may go up to 13.6 lakh for the same ad. Whereas 50 percent of the slot has been taking by the sponsors. During the league, the ads will gonna be run by the Star India network across 90-100 advertising.

Star India has been earned over 2,800 crores from the ad revenue in IPL 2020 and while the numbers may go up. Star Indian has been stated that they have gained interest from numerous brands which consist of fantasy sport, and Etc.

Let us tell you that Vivo IPL 2021 will be broadcasting in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali apart from English.

2021 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE some important things to know:-

The IPL is scheduled from 9 April to 30 May 2021. The Board of Council for Cricket in India is the only administrator of IPL. The total matches played under the league are 60. While the team has been renamed from Kings Xl Punjab to Punjab KIngs on 17 February 2021 and the team has been also released a new logo

So stay groove to us for further updates on the news and don’t miss to watch it from 9 April 2021.

