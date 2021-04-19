IPL 2021: Andre Russell favors RCB’s 15 crore player in live match – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in a match performed in Chennai on 18 April. RCB scored 204 with the assistance of half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. In response, KKR might solely handle 166 runs for eight wickets. KKR bowlers misplaced so much on this match. De Villiers and Maxwell didn’t spare any bowler.

Throughout this, each batsmen hit 9 fours and three sixes. Maxwell scored 78 from 49 balls and ABD scored an unbeaten 76 from 34 balls. Each of those failed all of the plans of Kolkata. Even Andre Russell couldn’t cease RCB from scoring quick within the final over.