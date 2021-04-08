IPL 2021 Anthem New Song India Ka Apna Mantra Watch Video Whatsapp Short Clips Status

So finally, the wait is over for all the cricket fans because India’s biggest days are coming and also, the fantasy cricket league will show some hard beat to their fans. As we know that Indian fans are always excited to watch amazing matches every year and apart from the ICC World Test Championship, Test Championship, and T20 World Cup, the Indian fans are also excited for every year league. Yes, we are talking about one of the biggest T20 leagues, IPL (Indian Premier League) which is mainly played between April to May. Maybe, the league has become a source to combine every person together. In this league, the BCCI game plays 8 teams in the six grounds of India.

Here are a total of 8 teams in the IPL and the names of the teams are based on the states of the country. Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indian (MI), Sunriser Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). These teams will play this IPL 2021 and when the teams come on the ground, every fan cheers for their teams but along with this, the encouragement of the teams also rises when the track of the separate team sounds in the ground. Every team has a separate song that describes them on the field and also raises their confidence during matches.

Also, the makers keep in their mind that a song that describes the whole IPL is necessary every year, and last year, “Ab Khel Bolega” was a theme song of 2020. While this year, a new theme song has been released and everyone is enjoying and showing their response to the song. The amazing leagues always remind us to stay together. And again, the theme song points out the youth and bold spirit of India. So, the year and league come with a new and unique theme song “India Ka Apna Mantra” and every team player dancing on the anthem at the end of the video song. India Ka Apna Mantra means India’s own Mantra.

Some team captain can be seen in the anthem of the IPL 2021, Punjabi King’s captain KL Rahul, RR captain Riyan Parag, KKR’s captain Shubman Gill, and DC’s captain Rishabh Pant finished the star lineup for the theme anthem. Along with this, the officials of IPL shared an anthem video on their Instagram page and also, asked fans to show their response on the theme. They shared the video and wrote the caption,” VIVOIPL 2021 Anthem Salutes the New Confident and Bold Spirit of India. So, Let’s believe in #IndiaKaApnaMantra. Tell us what you think will be your team’s Success Mantra this season. VIVOIPL 2021 – Starts from April 9th!“.

After releasing an anthem, many people shared the amazing anthem and also, show their reactions. While many are trolling on the song and also, some memes are sharing on social media.