IPL 2021: Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals moves strongly towards Purple Cap, Shikhar Dhawan captures Orange Cap

Shikhar Dhawan’s excellent batting and Amit Mishra’s deadly bowling helped Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Capitals by 6 wickets within the thirteenth match of IPL 2021. The goal of 138 runs was achieved by Delhi dropping 4 wickets. Mumbai Indians batted first after successful the toss and have been in a position to rating 137 runs in 20 overs. Like Delhi Capitals, younger bowler Avesh Khan additionally impressed together with his bowling and took two wickets for 15 runs. With this, Avesh Khan has taken one other step in direction of the Purple Cap.

Avesh Khan has reached quantity two within the listing of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2021 to this point. He has a complete of 8 wickets in his identify. Harsh Patel of RCB is at primary on this listing and at the moment holds the Purple Cap. 4 of the highest 5 bowlers are Indians. Trent Boult is the one overseas bowler on this listing.

Prime 5 bowlers of all time wickets in IPL 2021

Rank participant identify Workforce The wicket 1 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 2 Avesh Khan Delhi capitals 8 3 Rahul Chahar Mumbai Indians 8 4 Trent Bolt Mumbai Indians 6 5 Chetan Sakariya Rajasthan Royals 6

After the Purple Cap, speak about Orange Cap and Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is in possession of it. Dhawan scored 45 runs within the match in opposition to Delhi. He’s on the prime by scoring 231 runs in 4 matches. Dhawan performed a surprising 92 within the match in opposition to RCB, snatching the orange cap from Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who’ve a document 176 runs. At quantity three on this listing is Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul, who has 157 runs in his identify. The highest 5 batsmen embody KKR’s Nitish Rana and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who’ve scored 155 and 138 runs respectively. Rohit scored a 44-run knock in opposition to Delhi yesterday.

Prime 5 batsmen to have scored the best runs in IPL 2021 to this point

Rank participant identify Workforce Run 1 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi capitals 231 2 Glen Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore 176 3 Lokesh Rahul Punjab kings 157 4 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 155 5 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians 138

