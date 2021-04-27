LATEST

IPL 2021: BCCI gives confidence to foreign players, says – will be brought home safely

The fast-growing instances of Korana in India have raised issues of international gamers taking part within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. After a number of Australian gamers left the event and returned residence, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gave a giant shock to the Kangaroo gamers, saying that they must make preparations to return residence on their very own. In the meantime, the BCCI has assured all international gamers to take their properties safely. The BCCI stated that after the event is over, it can do every thing doable to deliver the gamers again residence with none interruption.

BCCI COO Hemang Amin stated in a letter addressed to the gamers, “We all know that a lot of you’re apprehensive about the best way to return residence after the event ends.” We guarantee you that there is no such thing as a want to fret. The BCCI will do every thing on its behalf to make sure that you attain your property with none hindrance. The BCCI is carefully monitoring the state of affairs and is working carefully with authorities officers to take you residence after the event ends.

The letter additional stated, “We guarantee you that the event won’t finish for the BCCI till you attain your property safely.” Greater than three lakh instances have been coming to India in the previous few days and the well being infrastructure is collapsing as a result of lack of oxygen and different necessary medicines. Australia on Tuesday postponed all direct flights from India with speedy impact as a result of escalation of Kovid-19 instances.

