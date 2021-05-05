IPL 2021- BCCI told when and where the remaining matches of IPL will start again

Currently, India is struggling with the Corona crisis. The second wave of Corona is currently underway in India. The remaining matches of the IPL have been suspended in the midst of the Corona crisis. After several franchise players became Corona positive, the BCCI had no choice but to suspend the IPL. The board has expressed the wish that the rest of the IPL matches be played before the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to ANI, a senior BCCI official said that if the Kovid-19 situation is under control in the month of September, the IPL version could be completed in this month itself. The BCCI may host the remaining matches of the IPL in the UAE before the T20 World Cup. He said that if foreign players become available during this period and Kovid also comes under control, the IPAV can be held in the month of September. . Significantly, the T20 World Cup is to be played in India in the months of October and November.

When asked about the return status of foreign players joining the league, the official said that as already clarified by the BCCI that an action plan is being prepared to take all the players to the safe house is. The picture will be cleared by tomorrow. After the decision to postpone two consecutive matches, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council decided to postpone the league in view of Kovid. Speaking to ANI, he said that the BCCI and IPL governing have unanimously decided to postpone the 14th season for further. The BCCI said that we do not want to compromise the safety of every person, including players, employees, match officials.