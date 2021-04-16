IPL 2021: Before joining Mumbai Indians, its fans were Pandya Brothers, Krunal shared emotional message

Krunal Pandya and his brother Hardik Pandya are taking part in for Mumbai Indians as soon as once more in IPL 2021. Each these gamers maintain vital positions within the crew of Mumbai. Within the match with Kolkata Knight Riders, Krunal Pandya gave Mumbai the victory by bowling brilliantly on the final second. Krunal tweeted on Friday that he and his brother Hardik have been an incredible Mumbai fan even earlier than becoming a member of up with Mumbai Indians.

He tweeted and wrote that we have been at all times followers of Mumbai Indians. However taking part in for the crew we love and taking part in on its behalf is sort of a dream come true. We are going to at all times be thankful for this. Wanting on the magical previous 5 years, I discover that they’re full of lovely recollections, which I at all times maintain near me.

We have been at all times @mipaltan followers however to appreciate a dream and play for the crew we love is one thing we’re at all times grateful for 🙏 I look again on the 5 magical years full of lovely recollections that I’ll at all times maintain near me 💙 pic.twitter.com/3iEkimGyJJ – Krunal Pandya (krunalpandya24) April 16, 2021

Within the match performed on Tuesday, Mumbai defeated KKR by 10 runs in an exciting match to register their first win in IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians batting first scored 152 runs in 20 overs. Chasing a goal of 153, KKR’s crew may solely handle a rating of 142/7. 5-time champions Mumbai misplaced to RCB within the opening match of IPL 2021. Mumbai will tackle Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on 17 April.

