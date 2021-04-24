IPL 2021: Ben Stokes calls Chennai pitch ‘garbage’, expresses concern over tournament

For Rajasthan Royals, Ben Stokes is probably not taking part in in IPL 2021. However this England all-rounder is watching this season of the IPL. Within the Mukbal performed on Friday, the Punjab Kings defeated the five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. The pitch was very gradual within the match performed at MA Chidambaram in Chennai. Ben Stokes termed Chepak’s pitch as ‘rubbish’ and mentioned that he hoped that this season of the IPL wouldn’t be in useless.

Stokes tweeted that he hoped the wicket wouldn’t make the IPL 2021 season ineffective because the match progresses. The minimal rating on any wicket needs to be between 160 and 170. It’s being constructed between 130 and 140 which is because of the ‘rubbish’ wicket. Within the match performed on Friday, Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 131 runs for six wickets. Punjab Kings achieved this goal in 17.2 overs

have carried out. Punjab achieved this objective by dropping one wicket. For Punjab, KL Rahul scored 60 runs and Chris Gayle scored 43 runs.

Hope the wickets don’t worsen because the @IPL will get deeper into the match..160/170 minimal not scraping to 130/140 trigger the wickets are trash.. — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 23, 2021

Nonetheless, earlier than this, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has additionally raised questions in regards to the Chennai pitch. Warner additionally described the pitch as surprising. However with this it was additionally believed that curators shouldn’t have a lot time to organize good wickets. There have been 17 matches in IPL 2021 to date. Chennai has hosted 9 of those matches. This time IPL matches are taking place in chosen locations because of the Korana epidemic.

Rohit Sharma mentioned, on account of which errors, defeat from Punjab