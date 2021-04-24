LATEST

IPL 2021: Ben Stokes calls Chennai pitch ‘garbage’, expresses concern over tournament

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

For Rajasthan Royals, Ben Stokes is probably not taking part in in IPL 2021. However this England all-rounder is watching this season of the IPL. Within the Mukbal performed on Friday, the Punjab Kings defeated the five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. The pitch was very gradual within the match performed at MA Chidambaram in Chennai. Ben Stokes termed Chepak’s pitch as ‘rubbish’ and mentioned that he hoped that this season of the IPL wouldn’t be in useless.

Stokes tweeted that he hoped the wicket wouldn’t make the IPL 2021 season ineffective because the match progresses. The minimal rating on any wicket needs to be between 160 and 170. It’s being constructed between 130 and 140 which is because of the ‘rubbish’ wicket. Within the match performed on Friday, Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 131 runs for six wickets. Punjab Kings achieved this goal in 17.2 overs
have carried out. Punjab achieved this objective by dropping one wicket. For Punjab, KL Rahul scored 60 runs and Chris Gayle scored 43 runs.

Nonetheless, earlier than this, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has additionally raised questions in regards to the Chennai pitch. Warner additionally described the pitch as surprising. However with this it was additionally believed that curators shouldn’t have a lot time to organize good wickets. There have been 17 matches in IPL 2021 to date. Chennai has hosted 9 of those matches. This time IPL matches are taking place in chosen locations because of the Korana epidemic.

Rohit Sharma mentioned, on account of which errors, defeat from Punjab

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
50
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
48
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
45
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top