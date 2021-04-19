LATEST

IPL 2021: big bang by MS Dhoni, new record of captaincy made by CSK

Chennai Tremendous Kings captain Mahendra Singh has captured a particular file as he enters the match in opposition to Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni’s identify has now grow to be a file for captaincy in 200 matches for Chennai. With this, Dhoni has grow to be the primary captain on the earth who has captained 200 matches for a similar group. Dhoni accomplished 200 matches for CSK a couple of days in the past and now he has accomplished a particular ‘double century’ as a captain.

Dhoni has performed Whole 201 matches for Chennai Tremendous Kings up to now. On this one match, he has additionally performed beneath the captaincy of Suresh Raina and it was a match of Champions League T20 event. Other than him, Virat Kohli just lately turned the participant to play 200 matches for an IPL franchise. Dhoni is without doubt one of the gamers of IPL, who’ve many good information of captaincy.

Dhoni holds the file for enjoying essentially the most matches as a captain not solely within the IPL but in addition within the All-T20 format. He has up to now performed 287 matches for the Indian group, Chennai Tremendous Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants. This can be a world file. On this case, West Indies’ Darren Sammy is at quantity two, who holds the file for captaining 208 matches in T20 cricket.

