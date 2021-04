The Delhi Capitals, who made their IPL 2021 victory, have suffered a significant setback. The group’s quick bowler Enrich Norgje has been discovered to be Corona optimistic. This has been confirmed by ANI.

IPL 2021: DC pacer Nortje assessments optimistic for Covid-19 Learn @YEARS Story | https://t.co/TLKSBJ9Omj pic.twitter.com/RP3mmbvQk1 – ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 14, 2021