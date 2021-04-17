IPL 2021: Brian Lara is very impressed with this RCB player, said- I want to see him score a century

Star opener Devdutt Padikkal of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has returned to the staff after recovering from Corona. He was given an opportunity in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad, during which he scored 11 runs off 13 balls with the assistance of two fours. Bhuvneshwar Kumar confirmed them the trail of the pavilion. West Indies legend Brian Lara has praised this participant for his sensible efficiency in IPL 2020 final 12 months and Vijay Hazare Trophy this 12 months.

Speaking about Star Sports activities program ‘Choose Dugout’, Lara stated, ‘Devdutt Padikkal is actually an amazing expertise. Final 12 months, he had quite a lot of fifty off his bat. He batted brilliantly and in addition acquired assist from captain Virat Kohli. I would like him to attain a number of hundred off his bat this time and in addition win some ‘Man of the Match’ awards.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore staff, underneath the captaincy of Virat Kohli, has carried out properly within the early phases of IPL 2021. The staff has received each the matches performed to this point. Within the first match, the staff defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets, whereas within the second match, they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 runs. RCB are at present the one staff within the match to have received each their opening matches. The staff at present has 4 factors and tops the purpose desk.