IPL 2021: Captain Rishabh Pant defends bowlers after victory against Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan has been praised fiercely

After registering the second win in IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant seemed pleased with the staff’s efficiency. Defending his bowlers, he mentioned that the bowlers of the staff did an excellent job regardless of not a lot assist from the wicket. Pant additionally praised Shikhar Dhawan, who performed a match-winning innings of 92 runs. Pant mentioned that Dhawan’s expertise could be very helpful to him. Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in a excessive scoring match.

Rishabh Pant mentioned, ‘We had been below stress originally of the match. There was not a lot motion within the wicket. The bowlers did an excellent job stopping the Punjab Kings at 194. Shikhar Dhawan has numerous expertise. You’ll be able to discuss to them about apply fielding and plenty of different issues. General, what he’s giving to the staff is commendable. I prefer to have an excellent environment within the staff, through which gamers can mould themselves and revel in cricket. Pant, nonetheless, couldn’t do a lot with the bat towards Punjab and was dismissed for 15 runs in 16 balls.

Batting first after dropping the toss, Punjab Kings scored 195 runs dropping 4 wickets in 20 overs due to captain KL Rahul 61 and Mayank Agarwal’s innings of 69 runs. In response to this, the Delhi staff gained the match by 6 wickets on account of Shikhar Dhawan 92 and 27 runs of 13 balls performed by Marcus Stoynis within the final over. With this win, Delhi has now reached the quantity two place within the level desk. Punjab has suffered its second defeat within the third match.