LATEST

IPL 2021: Captain Rishabh Pant defends bowlers after victory against Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan has been praised fiercely

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

After registering the second win in IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant seemed pleased with the staff’s efficiency. Defending his bowlers, he mentioned that the bowlers of the staff did an excellent job regardless of not a lot assist from the wicket. Pant additionally praised Shikhar Dhawan, who performed a match-winning innings of 92 runs. Pant mentioned that Dhawan’s expertise could be very helpful to him. Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in a excessive scoring match.

Kuldeep mentioned, bowling these two batsmen in IPL is probably the most

Rishabh Pant mentioned, ‘We had been below stress originally of the match. There was not a lot motion within the wicket. The bowlers did an excellent job stopping the Punjab Kings at 194. Shikhar Dhawan has numerous expertise. You’ll be able to discuss to them about apply fielding and plenty of different issues. General, what he’s giving to the staff is commendable. I prefer to have an excellent environment within the staff, through which gamers can mould themselves and revel in cricket. Pant, nonetheless, couldn’t do a lot with the bat towards Punjab and was dismissed for 15 runs in 16 balls.

Yohan Blake’s enchantment, AB de Villiers returns to worldwide cricket

Batting first after dropping the toss, Punjab Kings scored 195 runs dropping 4 wickets in 20 overs due to captain KL Rahul 61 and Mayank Agarwal’s innings of 69 runs. In response to this, the Delhi staff gained the match by 6 wickets on account of Shikhar Dhawan 92 and 27 runs of 13 balls performed by Marcus Stoynis within the final over. With this win, Delhi has now reached the quantity two place within the level desk. Punjab has suffered its second defeat within the third match.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
32
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
31
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
27
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top