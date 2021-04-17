LATEST

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings celebrate Dhoni's 200th match in a special way after winning the match, see photos

With the assistance of quick bowler Deepak Chahar (4 wickets for 13 runs), Chennai Tremendous Kings registered their first win in two matches by beating Punjab Kings by six wickets in a one-sided method within the IPL 2021 match on Friday. It was Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s two hundredth IPL match and his crew received a convincing victory. After the match was over, the gamers of CSK crew acquired Captain Dhoni to get cake to get the particular achievement of taking part in 200 matches.

The images have been shared by CSK on their Instagram account. On this, Dhoni is seen slicing the cake, whereas Sam Karan, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla and different gamers are seen with him.

KL Rahul left Dhawan behind, Deepak Chahar included in Purple Cap race

Dhoni has performed 176 matches in IPL for Chennai. Other than this, Dhoni has performed 24 matches for Chennai within the Champions League T20. Dhoni, taking part in the two hundredth match for Chennai Tremendous Kings, has received the IPL title to CSK 3 occasions. Below his management, CSK has additionally received the Champions League T-20 title 2 occasions.

Within the match in opposition to Punjab, Chennai stopped KL Rahul’s crew for a modest rating of 106 for eight in 20 overs after which scored a simple victory by scoring 107 runs for 4 wickets in 15.4 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) quickly returned to the pavilion for the crew, however Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali added 66 runs for the second wicket to take the crew to the successful threshold. Moin returned to the pavilion with 31 balls and 7 fours and a six with 46 runs, whereas du Plessis scored an unbeaten 36.

IPL level desk: CSK has large benefit with victory, Punjab heavy

