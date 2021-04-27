IPL 2021: Chris Lynn requests this from Cricket Australia amid rising Kovid-19 cases in India

Mumbai Indians opener Chris Lynn has requested Cricket Australia to rearrange a chartered flight for Australian cricketers to return residence after the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. There are rising circumstances of Kovid-19 epidemic in India. In the meantime Andrew Tye, Adam Jampa and Ken Richardson have already determined to withdraw from IPL 2021. Australia has banned incoming flights to India, so it’s believed that extra Australian gamers can withdraw their names from the IPL 2021 event.

On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has banned flights coming instantly from India to Australia till 15 Could. Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa are a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), whereas Andrew Tye of Rajasthan Royals. Zampa and Richardson withdrew their names citing private causes. Other than Lynn, Australian cricketers like Steve Smith, David Warner, Nathan Culper Nile, Zhai Richardson, Marcus Stoinis are nonetheless a part of IPL 2021.