IPL 2021: CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the call for RCB, yet Virat Kohli is happy, know the reason

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could have misplaced within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match on Sunday to a surprising all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s final over, however Indian captain Virat Kohli has nothing to complain about. Not solely this, Virat Kohli was completely happy to see such batting by Ravindra Jadeja as he’s additionally eyeing the T20 World Cup to be held later this yr. RCB suffered a 69-run defeat in opposition to Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

Kohli mentioned after the match, ‘Everybody can see his (Jadeja) skill. I’m very completely happy to see him carry out with bat and ball and on the sector. He mentioned, ‘After two months he’ll play for the Indian group and it’s all the time a pleasure to see your important all-rounder doing effectively with the bat. When he performs effectively and is stuffed with confidence, it offers many alternatives. Kohli additionally supported his quick bowler Harshal Patel, who misplaced a report 37 runs within the remaining over, elevating the Chennai Tremendous Kings group to an enormous rating.

CSK’s group had been on a rating of 154 for 4 earlier than the ultimate over, however Jadeja added 37 runs within the remaining over of Harshal for 4 consecutive 5 sixes within the remaining over. Kohli mentioned, ‘Harshal bowled effectively and we’ll proceed to assist him. We are going to give him the accountability, he dismissed each the frozen batsmen.

