IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR: Harbhajan Singh's feet touched by Suresh Raina before the match- Viral Video

The match between Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was performed on April 21 within the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Harbhajan Singh, who performed for CSK final season, is enjoying for KKR this 12 months. Earlier than the match, CSK star cricketer Suresh Raina was seen touching the ft of Harbhajan Singh. This video is now changing into very viral on social media. When the gamers got here on the sphere for a warm-up earlier than the match, it was throughout this time that Raina reached Bhajji’s foot and Bhajji prevented him from doing so.

Ajit Agarkar instructed how IPL made Virat a greater participant

Speaking concerning the match, CSK gained the match by 18 runs. CSK have made an incredible comeback after lacking the primary match this season. Since shedding to Delhi Capitals, CSK have registered three consecutive wins in opposition to Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and KKR. CSK batted first, scoring 220 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs, with Faf du Plessy scoring the largest knockout of 95 runs. Rituraj Gaikwad scored an innings of 64 runs.

Bolt instructed which gamers Mumbai Indians workforce is shedding as a consequence of

In response, KKR’s complete workforce was lowered to 202 runs in 19.1 overs. Deepak Chahar took the utmost 4 wickets. Pat Cummins scored essentially the most runs from KKR. Cummins smashed a knockout 66 not out off 34 balls. Andre Russell contributed 54 runs.

