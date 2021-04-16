LATEST

IPL 2021 CSK vs PBKS: Know how the playing XI of both teams can be, will Robin Uthappa get a chance in place of Gaikwad?

Within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, at present Chennai Tremendous Kings crew led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni will face KL Rahul led crew Punjab Kings. CSK suffered a seven-wicket defeat in opposition to Delhi Capitals within the first match, whereas the Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs of their first match. The Punjab Kings batting was improbable within the first match, however the bowlers have been a bit disillusioned. Speaking about CSK, there was scope for enchancment in each the departments. Punjab Kings captain Lokesh Rahul had a superb innings of 91 runs whereas retaining his type of the earlier season.

On the similar time, Suresh Raina, who was returning this yr from CSK, had Pachasa within the first match. Each CSK and Punjab Kings can step down of their respective enjoying XIs with one change every. CSK might give Robin Uthappa an opportunity to interchange Rituraj Gaikwad within the high order, whereas the Punjab Kings can embrace Chris Jorder within the enjoying XI, changing Riley Meredith or Zhai Richardson.

Punjab Kings Potential Taking part in XI: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shah Rukh Khan, Jhay Richardson / Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh.

CSK’s potential enjoying XI: Rituraj Gaikwad / Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessy, Moin Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Sam Karan, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

