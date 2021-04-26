IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB: Dhoni told why Ravindra Jadeja was sent up in batting order

Within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) on Sunday stopped the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory chariot. CSK gained by 69 runs and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the hero of the victory. Ravindra Jadeja got here in at quantity 5 within the batting order towards RCB and put the match on monitor. After the match, CSK captain Dhoni defined why Jadeja was despatched up within the batting order.

In a manner Jadeja gave CSK the win on his personal. He notched 62 runs off 28 balls, took three wickets and struck out one. Dhoni had despatched Jadeja to bat at quantity 5 and he didn’t disappoint his captain. Dhoni mentioned after the match, ‘Jaddu can reverse the stand of the match on his personal. In the previous few years, we’ve got seen vital modifications in his batting and due to this fact it’s good to present him additional balls and further time.

One other facet related to left-handed batsmen is that it’s not straightforward to cease them after they stroll. Jadeja proved it proper by scoring 37 runs in Harshal Patel’s over. “It’s tough for bowlers to curb left-handed batsmen and that additionally helped,” Dhoni mentioned. Man of the match Jadeja mentioned that there has by no means been a greater day for him on the cricket area. He mentioned, ‘I do not assume there was a greater day for me until now. I’m engaged on my health, expertise and all elements. Thankfully, there was a bonus. The job of an all-rounder could be very tough. You must do nicely in each division. ‘