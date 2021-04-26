IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB: Dhoni’s hand was behind Ravindra Jadeja scoring 37 runs in one over, know how

The journey of Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 up to now has been a terrific one. The staff, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has registered 4 consecutive wins after an embarrassing defeat within the first match in opposition to Delhi Capitals. On Sunday, CSK registered a large 69-run win in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With this win, CSK reached the highest of the factors desk.

When Ravindra Jadeja was requested if he had a greater day in cricket, he replied, ‘No, I do not suppose so. I loved it very a lot. Whenever you contribute to the staff’s victory, it means loads. I’ve labored very onerous on my health, abilities and it’s a matter of luck, I additionally noticed the end result immediately. Issues aren’t straightforward for an all-rounder. I by no means observe batting, bowling and fielding in a single day. Someday I work on health, sooner or later on abilities and that is how I handle my workload. ‘

He went on to say, ‘I used to be pondering of getting an enormous shot within the final over, Mahi Bhai informed me that Harshal would throw your out-of-the-stump balls and I used to be prepared for that. Fortunately, the ball related nicely with the bat and we managed to succeed in 191 runs. That was an enormous over for us. CSK gained the toss and determined to bat first. After scoring 191 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs, CSK restricted RCB to 122 for 9 wickets in 20 overs.