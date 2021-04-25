IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings stopped Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Vijay Rath, topped the point table with victory

The nineteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) was performed at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Chennai received the match by defeating Bangalore by 69 runs. Chasing a goal of 192 runs, RCB managed to attain 122 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja carried out all-round on behalf of Chennai. He took three wickets for Bangalore after scoring a not out 62 off the primary bat. Earlier, Chennai batted first and scored 191 runs, dropping 4 wickets in 20 overs. Harshal Patel took 3 wickets for RCB. With this, CSK level has reached the highest of the desk. RCB has reached quantity two with their first defeat this season.

For RCB, the opening pair of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal got here out to chase the goal of 192 runs. However each of them returned to the pavilion within the powerplay itself. Devdutt Padikkal scored 34 runs off 15 balls with the assistance of 4 fours and two sixes however Kohli didn’t look in coloration. He was caught by Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the gradual ball of Sam Curren. Kohli scored simply 8 runs. After this, Padikkal misplaced his wicket in an try to drag the ball of Shardul Thakur. Regardless of this, RCB managed to attain 65 for 2 within the Powerplay however Ravindra Jadeja held the ball after that and despatched the pavilions to Washington Sundar (seven from 11 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (22 from 15 balls) in successive overs. She did it. Maxwell was bowled in an try to play the lengthy shot.

Chennai register massive win towards Bangalore, beat by 69 runs

Jadeja then dismissed Dan Christian (1) and edged AB de Villiers (4) together with his flip, shaking his leg stump. This ensured CSK’s victory. Yuzvendra Chahal (eight not out from 21 balls) and Mohammad Siraj (12 not out from 14 balls) managed to play your entire 20 overs. Earlier, after Dhoni’s determination to bat first after successful the toss, Duplessis sampled his imposing drive whereas Gaekwad supported him. Chahal (one for twenty-four) broke the partnership by having Gaikwad caught by Kyle Jamieson on his leg break. Suresh Raina (24 off 18 balls) hit Chahal for a spectacular six within the lengthy on discipline after which confirmed his abilities to play lengthy pictures to Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini as effectively.

Earlier, CSK batted first with 191 runs for 4 with a 74-run partnership for the primary wicket between Faf Duplessis (50 off 41 balls, 5 fours, one six) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (33 off 25 balls). Kohli made frequent adjustments to the bowling and Patel despatched Raina and Duplessis to the CSK on the backfoot with a gradual supply. Raina tried a protracted shot at midwicket whereas Duplessis caught the boundary off the following ball. His catch was superbly caught by Dan Christian however he gave life to Jadeja which proved to be expensive. Patel took his third wicket within the type of Ambati Rayudu (14 from seven balls).

Jadeja created historical past, shameful document in Harshal Patel’s name- VIDEO

Jadeja initially scored an unbeaten 62 off 28 balls with the assistance of 4 fours and 5 sixes, his highest rating in T20. Jadeja hit 5 fours and a 4 in Harshal Patel’s over within the twentieth over. There was additionally a Nobol amongst them. A complete of 37 runs have been scored on this over and it grew to become the joint costliest over in IPL historical past. Patel had conceded solely 14 runs within the first three overs, however ultimately his bowling evaluation was three wickets for 51 runs. Dhoni remained unbeaten after scoring two runs.