IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Ravindra Jadeja created history, Harshal Patel hit 37 runs in one over

Within the nineteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batting first after profitable the toss, CSK have scored 191 runs dropping 4 wickets in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja scored 37 runs whereas creating historical past in Harshal Patel’s final over. He hit 5 sixes and a 4 and through this era. Together with this, Harshal additionally threw a no ball, on which Jadeja hit a six.

6, 6, 6+Nb, 6, 2, 6, 4@imjadeja has hammered Harshal Patel for 36 runs. A joint report for many runs scored by a batsman in 1 over of #VIVOIPL ever! pic.twitter.com/1nmwp9uKc0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021