IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Ravindra Jadeja has a big record in his name, became the first player to do so for CSK in IPL

On Sunday, within the nineteenth match performed within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs. Chasing a goal of 192 runs, RCB managed to attain 122 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja made an all-round efficiency for Chennai. He took three wickets for Bangalore after scoring a not out 62 off the primary bat. With this, Jadeja made a giant report in his title. He grew to become the primary participant from Chennai to take 50 runs and three wickets in a match.

Earlier than Ravindra Jadeja, no participant has executed this for CSK within the historical past of IPL. Nonetheless, within the IPL to this point, 10 gamers have scored three wickets and 50 runs in a match. Jadeja performed a stormy innings of 62 runs in 28 balls. Jadeja initially scored an unbeaten 62 off 28 balls with the assistance of 4 fours and 5 sixes, his highest rating in T20. Jadeja hit 5 fours and a 4 in Harshal Patel’s over within the twentieth over. There was additionally a Nobol amongst them. A complete of 37 runs have been scored on this over and it grew to become the joint most costly over in IPL historical past.

Because of Jadeja’s stormy innings, Chennai scored 191 runs dropping 4 wickets in 20 overs. After this, Jadeja broke the bowling of RCB with bowling. He took 3 wickets for 13 runs in 4 overs of his quota. He additionally threw an over maiden. Jadeja dismissed Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers and Washington Sundar. Together with this, Jadeja additionally fired Daniel Christian out of fielding. Ravindra Jadeja was awarded Man of the Match for his efficiency.

Virat Kohli agreed, Ravindra Jadeja single-handedly overshadowed RCB’s staff