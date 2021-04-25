LATEST

IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Ravindra Jadeja hit 37 runs in one over of Harshal Patel, Fans reacted like this

Within the nineteenth match of IPL 2021, Ravindra Jadeja’s bat spoke fiercely and he rained fours and sixes on the bottom of Wankhede. Jadeja hit Harshal Patel 37 runs within the final over of the Chennai Tremendous Kings innings. Harshal additionally threw a no ball throughout this and Jaddu additionally took him throughout the boundary. Jadeja performed a stormy innings of 62 runs in simply 28 balls. This fashion of batting of Jadeja has been favored by the followers on Twitter.

Earlier within the IPL, Chris Gayle scored 37 runs with the assistance of three sixes and three fours in Prashant Parameswaran’s over in opposition to the Kochi Tuskers on the Chinnaswamy floor in Bengaluru in 2011. Harshal Patel bowled the most costly twentieth over in IPL historical past. Harshal was seen straying from his line size which Jadeja took full benefit of. Jadeja hit 62 balls in simply 28 balls and hit 4 fours and 5 lengthy sixes. He hit 5 sixes and a 4 and through this era.

Other than Jadeja, Faf Duplessis additionally performed an excellent innings of fifty runs for Chennai Tremendous Kings, whereas Rituraj Gaikwad contributed 33 runs. Harshal took three wickets in his 4 overs and took 51 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled effectively for RCB, bowling one wicket for twenty-four runs in three overs.

