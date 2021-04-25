LATEST

IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Suresh Raina achieved special status, joined Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma’s club

Royal Challengers Bangalore face Chennai Tremendous Kings within the nineteenth match of IPL 2021. After profitable the toss, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has determined to bat first. Rituraj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis gave the staff a stormy begin and added 74 runs for the primary wicket. Gaikwad was out for 33 runs. Captain Dhoni has given a chance to Suresh Raina to play at his favourite place quantity three right this moment and this left-handed batsman can also be seen in an excellent rhythm. Raina has additionally accomplished his 200 six within the IPL by hitting a six off Yuzvendra Chahal.

Suresh Raina is the seventh batsman to attain 200 sixes within the Indian Premier League. From India, Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli are named on this record. The file for the best variety of sixes within the IPL is within the identify of Chris Gayle, who has up to now scored 354 sixes on this T20 league. Gayle is adopted by AB de Villiers, who has scored 240 sixes within the historical past of the match up to now. Rohit Sharma has hit 222 and Virat Kohli has hit 204 sixes. Suresh Raina is the second highest run-scorer in IPL. Virat Kohli is on the prime of this record and he’s additionally the one batsman to attain 6 thousand runs on this league.

IPL 2021 SRH vs DC: It could be the enjoying XI of each the groups

This season the Chennai Tremendous Kings staff has carried out nicely and the staff has gained three consecutive matches after shedding the primary match. On the similar time, RCB, led by Virat Kohli, has not misplaced a single match in IPL 2021 up to now. The staff has gained all of the 4 matches performed up to now. CSK have made two adjustments to their enjoying XI, with Emraan Tahir and Dwayne Bravo within the enjoying XI, whereas Bangalore have added Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini to the squad. Will probably be fascinating to see which staff is profitable in controlling whose victory chariot on this match.

