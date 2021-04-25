LATEST

IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli admitted, Ravindra Jadeja single handedly over RCB team

On Sunday, within the nineteenth match performed within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs. Chasing a goal of 192 runs, RCB managed to attain 122 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja carried out all-round on behalf of Chennai. He took three wickets for Bangalore after scoring a not out 62 off the primary bat. Earlier, Chennai batted first and scored 191 runs, shedding 4 wickets in 20 overs. Harshal Patel took 3 wickets for RCB. With this, CSK level has reached the highest of the desk. RCB has reached quantity two with their first defeat this season.

Virat Kohli stated within the submit match presentation that we must always take a look at it like a constructive. I believe that is constructive suggestions for us. This type of efficiency is ok within the early season itself. We had a terrific begin. Praising Ravindra Jadeja, he stated {that a} man fully defeated us. Jadeja confirmed his expertise. He stated that Harshal Patel bowled effectively. We’ll proceed to offer accountability to them even additional. You possibly can see that he took the wickets of each the set batsmen and took away the Momentum from them. We should take this necklace correctly.

Jadeja created historical past, shameful document in Harshal Patel’s name- VIDEO

Jadeja initially scored an unbeaten 62 from 28 balls with the assistance of 4 fours and 5 sixes, his highest rating in T20s, after he was given a life at first of Chennai’s batting. Jadeja hit 5 fours and a 4 in Harshal Patel’s over within the twentieth over. There was additionally a Nobol amongst them. A complete of 37 runs have been scored on this over and it turned the joint most costly over in IPL historical past. Jadeja additionally took a run out with three wickets. Ravindra Jadeja was awarded Man of the Match for his efficiency.

