LATEST

IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli hugged Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the time of the toss, this will win the hearts of both – see photos

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Within the nineteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who’ve given many memorable wins to Group India collectively, have come on the sector in opposition to one another at the moment. CSK have determined to bat first after successful the toss. On the time of the toss, when Dhoni and Virat met after a very long time, there was a detailed friendship between the 2. Virat additionally hugged Dhoni and was seen interacting with him.

Footage of this particular bond of Dhoni and Kohli have been fiercely viral on social media. Followers are wanting very glad after seeing Dhoni-Kohli as soon as once more. Let me let you know that on August 15 final 12 months, Dhoni introduced his retirement from worldwide cricket, after which Virat additionally wrote a passionate publish for Mahi. Dhoni is now seen solely enjoying within the IPL. This season the Chennai Tremendous Kings workforce has carried out properly and the workforce has gained three consecutive matches after shedding the primary match.

IPL 2021 SRH vs DC: It could be the enjoying XI of each the groups

On the similar time, RCB, led by Virat Kohli, has not misplaced a single match in IPL 2021 thus far. The workforce has gained all of the 4 matches performed thus far. CSK have made two adjustments to their enjoying XI, with Emraan Tahir and Dwayne Bravo within the enjoying XI, whereas Bangalore have added Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini to the squad. Will probably be attention-grabbing to see which workforce is profitable in controlling whose victory chariot on this match.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
56
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
53
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
50
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top