IPL 2021: CSK won the match on its own, now MS Dhoni wants to change the role of Deepak Chahar

Chennai Tremendous Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday mentioned after the Indian Premier League’s first win this season that quick bowler Deepak Chahar has turn out to be very skilled as a death-over bowler, so he desires this bowler to Additionally play accountability in Powerplay. Chahar, who performed a key function within the six-wicket win over the Punjab Kings, was adjudged the ‘Participant of the Match’, taking 4 wickets in 4 overs. Talking about Dhoni’s 2 hundredth match for Chennai Tremendous Kings, he mentioned, “Enjoying the 2 hundredth match is a very lengthy journey that began in 2008.”

IPL 2021 level desk: Chennai Tremendous Kings acquire enormous benefit with win, Punjab Kings slipped to quantity seven

On Chahar’s bowling, he mentioned, “Deepak Chahar can be skilled as a dying bowler, however I need him to take the accountability of the powerplay, as a result of now we have (Dwayne) Bravo for the dying over.” Dhoni mentioned, “We need to feed Moin (Ali) at quantity three, he’s good, can play large photographs.”

Then again, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul mentioned, ‘We have now nothing extra to say, as a result of if a group loses 5 wickets to start with then what’s left then. The Chennai group bowled very well particularly Chahar, I (Ravindra) Jadeja had been run out. Additionally this pitch was not so unhealthy. 150 to 160 runs ought to have been scored right here, however we reached near 100 runs.

BCCI large announcement, males’s and ladies’s cricket group to take part in Olympics 2028

He mentioned, ‘The great factor is that Jay Richardson and Riley Meredith bowled very properly. We hope to return within the coming matches. We’ll plan once more and see what adjustments we will make. We have to carry out personally, we’ll see how we will cross 150 runs if we attain such a scenario once more, as a result of now we have to play the subsequent few matches proper right here.

